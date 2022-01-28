White Sulphur Springs-Jesse “Arnold” Hoke, 78, completed his journey here on earth at home on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, from dementia. He was diagnosed with dementia four years ago as a result of a stroke in 2012.

Arnold was born to the late Neva Spence Hoke and Jessie James Hoke on Sept. 4, 1943, in Glace, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Leo, Kenny, and James; sisters, Helen Mae Morgan, Julie Foley, Nellie Boggs, and Betty Hubbard.

Arnold grew up in Glace working on a small farm and family-owned sawmill where he learned the value of hard work. He started a logging business for himself in 1965 at which he worked with his son Eddie joining him in that business before he graduated high school and continued to work until he had a stroke in 2012. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2017. Dementia is called the long goodbye, and it is.

Arnold loved his son Eddie dearly. His granddaughter Cristin was the light of his life. His great-grandkids Jared and Elane were loved and spoiled by him. He loved when they would come running to him for a hug as he did with Cristin when she was little.

Arnold loved his dogs, to hunt and fish, planting his gardens, and going to flea markets before having his stroke. Most of all he loved mowing grass and especially with Jared or Elane riding along on his lap. He would spend hours mowing that big field on his John Deere mower.

Arnold was just a big old hard-working bear of a man who loved to talk and spend time with his family. He will be missed even though he had not recognized his family most of the time the last couple of years. If you know a family dealing with this horrible disease, please support them any way you can.

Arnold is survived by his wife of 57 years and caregiver, Carol Hubbard Hoke; his son and caregiver, Eddie Hoke (Carolyn); his granddaughter and caregiver, Cristin Krinke (Darrel); great-grandchildren, Jared, and Elane Krinke; and sister, Sadie Feury (Golden), all from White Sulphur Springs; one brother, Roscoe Hoke of Glace; special great-nephew, Bryan Humphries of Smith Mountain Lake, VA; and several nieces, and nephews.

A wake was held at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Funeral services were held at Wallace & Wallace funeral home on Wednesday, Jan. 26, with graveside services following at Maple Dale Cemetery where pastor Ralph Hubbard officiated. Serving as pall bearers were Eddie Hoke, Greg Hubbard, Darrel Krinke, and Jared Krinke.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Greenbrier Humane Society.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

