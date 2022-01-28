Frankford-Brenda June Legg, 65, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Greenbrier Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Born Sept. 2, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Marion Martin Watson, Jr. and Vada Bell Watson.

Brenda was born in White Sulphur Springs and lived in Frankford with her husband Tommy. Brenda was a long-time employee of The Greenbrier.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Wayne Watson.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Allen Legg; sons, Mike Watson of Gap Mills and Chris Watson of Frankford; grandchildren, Kenyan and Tony Watson and Lily and River Ramsey; and brothers, Donald Yates, Sr. of Fairlea and Robert and Lorrie Watson of Miramar Beach, FL.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg where Rev. Melissa Shortridge officiated. Friends called at the funeral home before the service.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com