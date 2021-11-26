In case you don’t get a chance to see Santa Claus personally this year, he arranged for a magical mailbox in the heart of downtown Lewisburg where you can send him a letter.

Drop your letter into the mail slot and off it goes directly to the North Pole. One of Santa’s official helpers will write you back, so be sure to include a return address.

Santa’s Mailbox is here for “The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg,” a five-week long holiday celebration throughout downtown Lewisburg, including Horse drawn carriage rides, a storywalk, a Christmas window contest, prizes, specials and lots of holiday spirit!

The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg is an event created by the Lewisburg Downtown Business Association and sponsored by City National Bank and Dinsmore Legal Services and the efforts of many others.

For all details follow The Magic of Christmas on FaceBook or call 888-702-1076.