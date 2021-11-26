During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice highlighted that the FDA has now officially approved use of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in all Americans ages 18 and older.

Shortly following Friday’s briefing, the CDC followed suit, opening up the booster to tens of millions more previously vaccinated individuals.

“In our last briefing on Wednesday, I went on a bit of a rant about these booster shots, telling you over and over that, if you’re 18 and above and it’s been long enough, you need to get your booster,” Gov. Justice said. “Sure as the world, this morning the FDA approved booster shots for everyone 18 and older.”

“If you’re 18 or older and you got Pfizer or Moderna six or more months ago, or if you got Johnson and Johnson two or more months ago, you qualify,” Gov. Justice continued. “Go to your pharmacy or health center and get that booster shot. Hopefully, this is the encouragement we need to move the needle a little bit.”

Individuals now may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with your vaccination card to receive the booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.

Additionally, Friday, Gov. Justice announced that 126 lucky young West Virginians had been named winners in the first week of prize giveaways for the Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes.

Mauren Fisher of Fairmont won this week’s individual grand prize of a $50,000 Educational Savings Fund, an additional 25 young West Virginians each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund, and another 100 individuals each won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

Online registration to be eligible to win in the next prize drawing will remain open until Sunday, Nov. 28, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be announced the week of Nov. 29.

Additional giveaways will also be held during the week of Dec. 6 and the week of Dec. 13.

Do it for Babydog: Round 3 is open to all West Virginians age 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Children age 5-17 must have parental consent to be vaccinated and to register. (Those who previously registered for Round 1 and/or Round 2 of the vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible for Round 3.)