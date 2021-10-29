Pittsburgh, PA-Lyda E. Spencer Reilly, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Ken K. and Brownie Shisler Spencer from Renick, WV.

Lyda was the loving mother of Kerry L. Reilly of Pittsburgh and devoted sister of Linda and Brenda Spencer of Lewisburg, WV. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends, especially Carole Krebs and family, and her beloved cats, Ari and Lila.

Lyda became a nurse and then a certified registered nurse anesthetist, working at various hospitals in Pittsburgh during her career. Painting became her passion in retirement, as well as serving others through her volunteer work. Lyda was a member of Ingomar Methodist Church.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hair Peace Charities (www.hairpeace.org), 102 Cleveland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15202 or Global Links (www.globallinks.org), 700 Trumball Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.