Ronceverte-Michael James Hosmer, 52, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Michael was born Feb. 23, 1969 in New York to the late James Hosmer

Michael had been a designer with Appalachian Electronics and a handyman.

Survivors include sons, Jesse Hosmer of Ronceverte, and Jared Hosmer of White Sulphur Springs

Michael’s wishes were to be cremated.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

