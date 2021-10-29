DOMESTIC VIOLENCE FUNDING RESTORED. Over the summer, local domestic violence prevention programs received notices that their budgets would be cut up to 90% in the coming years unless the state intervened. Our lawyer, Wes Toney, immediately did a deep dive, identified the problem, and found a solution. He and I presented it to the offices of the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate President. They all jumped on board, and we restored full funding for those who protect abused women and children – child advocacy centers, shelters, and prosecutor’s offices. Good news!

That’s the view from the back pew, where it is my privilege to serve you.

(Senator Stephen Baldwin is the Minority Leader and a local pastor. Reach him at 304-357-7959 or stephen.baldwin@wvsenate.gov. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @BaldwinForWV)