Donate this November in Lewisburg, WSS, or Union

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs – ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Lewisburg:

Nov. 2: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., WVSOM Alumni Center, 400 Lee Street

Nov. 4: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Robert C Byrd Clinic, 1464 Jefferson St N

Nov. 22: 12 noon – 6 p.m., Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 214 E. Washington Street

White Sulphur Springs:

Nov. 1: 1 – 7 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, 40798 Midland Trail East

Union:

Nov. 12: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monroe County Public Library, 303 South Main Street

In honor of the new series, I Know What You Did Last Summer, those who come to give Nov. 1-12, will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The trip will transport you to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who come to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.