Virginia Beach, VA

-Lorraine Leftwich died Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, in Virginia Beach, VA, after a short illness.

She was born the daughter of the late Clarence and Estella Green Miller of Ronceverte.

Lorraine graduated from Bolling High School in Lewisburg and attended Bluefield State College in Bluefield, WV. Mrs. Leftwich was employed and retired after 20 years of service with the Federal Correctional Institution for Women in Alderson where she served as the Supervisor of the Prison Dining Services.

Mrs. Lorraine Leftwich was a member of the Main Street United Methodist Church in Ronceverte where she served as Treasurer and Chairperson of the Pastor Parish Committee. Lorraine worked vigorously to lead a campaign to see the construction of the Fellowship Hall at the church which was designed and the dream of her late brother, Lewis Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, LeRoy Miller, Charles Miller, Earl Miller and Lewis Miller; and her sisters, Rose Ann Miller and Constance Elizabeth Young.

Lorraine Leftwich is survived by son, Dr. Danny L. Adams (Mona) and daughter, Linda Lois Leftwich both of Virginia Beach, VA. She is the proud grandmother of Erika Clarke of Charlotte, NC, and Jennifer Adams of Virginia Beach, VA. She is the great-grandmother of Quentin Clarke of Charlotte, NC, and Aleezah Adams of Virginia Beach, VA. Lorraine is survived by one sibling, a brother, Benny Joe Miller (Rose) of Olney, MD, and her sister-in-law, Hazel Miller of Ronceverte.

She will be greatly missed by a host of family members including many nephews and nieces, members of the Main Street United Methodist Church and so many friends acquired throughout her life.

There was a viewing on Monday evening, Mar. 6, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, 884 North Jefferson Street, Lewisburg.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, Mar. 7, at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Ronceverte.

Burial services followed in Rosewood Cemetery on North Jefferson Street in Lewisburg, WV.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com