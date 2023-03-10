Covington, VA-Jarrod Clay Copenhaver, 52, of Covington, VA, passed away Monday, Mar. 6, 2023.

He was born Nov. 29, 1970, at West Palm Beach, FL, a son of the late Charlie Denver Copenhaver and the late Lois Jane Titmus Copenhaver.

Jarrod was a carpenter by trade and loved riding motorcycles. He was a talented artist, loved children, carpentry work, and was the comedian of the family, as he loved to make people laugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie “Denny” Copenhaver, Jr. and sister, Gail Copenhaver.

He is survived by his daughters, Miranda Copenhaver and Hope Ann Webb (Michael); his fiancée, Sonya Morgan; seven grandchildren; sisters, Regina Aragon (Rick), Rene Copenhaver, Karen Cozine, and Kathy Owen (Kenny); brothers, Jody Copenhaver (Donna), Jason Copenhaver (Julie), and Kris Copenhaver (Cheri Perry); and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be on Monday, Mar. 13 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with family and friends sharing memories starting at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, 884 Jefferson Street North, Lewisburg WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com