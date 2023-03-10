Alderson-Enoma Joan Eggleston Feury, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at her home in Hudson, Florida.

She was born Dec. 27, 1938, to the late Ernest Leo Eggleston and Dorothy Elsie Shelton Eggleston in Alderson, where she resided until recent years.

Enoma was a graduate of Alderson High School and attended the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church and Alderson Baptist Church. She enjoyed growing flowers, attending church, and sitting on her porch to appreciate each day. But most of all, she will be remembered for her love for family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Sabrena Joyce Baldwin and husband Paul of Hudson, FL, Katina Byer of Hudson, FL; her step-son, Wesley David Feury, Jr., of Covington, VA; her grandchildren, James David Baldwin, Tammy Lynn Baldwin, Wesley Mitchell Hann, Shyan Faith Hann, all of Hudson, FL, Averile Dylan Byer and fiancé Lindsey Revis of Illinois; and her great-grandchildren, Raelyn Joyce Baldwin and Ryker Owen Baldwin, both of Hudson, FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Leo Eggleston.

For those wishing to show an expression of sympathy, contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Feury to the Friends of Feral and Homeless Cats and Kittens, Inc., 848 Mt. Zion Road, Alderson, WV 24910 or Greenbrier County Humane Society, P.O. Box 926, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Mar. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Lobban Funeral Home in Alderson, with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Kanode officiating. Burial will follow in the Alderson Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday, Mar. 11, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the Feury family online at www.lobbanfh.com