Darrell George Quillen went to his heavenly home on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, with his family by his side.

He was born in Rainelle to Olga Glee and Russell George Quillen on Sept. 30, 1936.

After graduating from Alderson High School in 1954, he joined the United States Army. While stationed at the Nike Missile base in Westport, CT, he met Adrienne (Sue) Hauge and married her in 1960. He served our country for 20 years and received numerous commendations and letters of achievement. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan (where his two daughters were born), Fort Lewis, WA (where his son was born), Fort Meade, MD, Fort Lee, VA, and two tours in Vietnam for which he received two Bronze Stars. His last tour of duty was in Oslo, Norway, where his family spent three amazing years and where he achieved the rank of Sargeant Major.

He retired in 1975 and settled his family in Asbury. He was humble, but proud of his military career and shared many stories in his later years. After retirement, he became an avid gardener (at one time planting, pruning, weeding, and harvesting from seven gardens) and loved trying new vegetables and flowers. He will be remembered for his love of fishing (blue gill were the best), watching the birds, a good game of pinochle, a tall tale, a good prank and a good beer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glee and Russell Quillen and his brother, Dennis Quillen.

Left to cherish him are his wife of 62 years, Sue Quillen; his three children, Dawn and husband Bryan Morgan of Elliston, VA, Lynn Davis and Daniel Boone of Alderson, and Darrell, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Quinwood; and his brother, Ronald Quillen and wife Linda of Alderson. He had five grandchildren that he loved telling tales to and shared his love of fishing, gardening and bird-watching – Walter and Krysta Morgan, Kerri (Chris) Vaughan, Nathan (Kenslea) Davis, Landon (Jessica) Davis, and Jeremy Quillen; and seven great-grandchildren that he adored.

His body was donated to science, as he wished and planned for years ago. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to Tri-County VFW Post 6723, P.O. Box 289, Alderson, WV 24916 or Peyton House Hospice at HospiceCare, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 (specify to Peyton House).

