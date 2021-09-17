HospiceCare advocate and longtime board member, Keith Stonestreet, was honored this week for his years of service and dedication to HospiceCare’s mission of providing compassionate care and affirming life through hospice, palliative and othe r supportive care services to patients, families and communities. At a ceremony during the Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing to Benefit HospiceCare, golfers, volunteers, HospiceCare staff and board members presented Keith with a custom Blenko water bottle and shared their gratitude for his service.

“HospiceCare is proud to recognize and honor Golf Outing founder, Keith Stone street, for his years of dedication to and support of our mission through this annual event and his service to our Board of Directors,” said Christopher Rawlings, Hospice Care CEO. “Keith has done so much to help rally the community around our organization.”

“It was with deep respect and admiration for Keith’s efforts that our Board renamed this signature fundraiser as The Keith Stone street Golf Outing to Benefit Hospice Care this year,” added Hospice Care Board of Directors President, Sharon Rowe.

Stone street joined the Hospice Care Board of Directors in 2013, but had already been actively working in service to the organization by helping to spread awareness of the services offered and leveraging his substantial community connections to raise money to support the families served by the organization. Stonestreet organized the first golf outing in support of HospiceCare in 2011, raising thousands of dollars that ensures everyone who needs HospiceCare’s services receive them, regardless of ability to pay.

Since its first year in 2011, the event has raised nearly $900,000 to benefit several HospiceCare programs and services, including the Hubbard Hospice House, Kids Path & Camp Mend-A-Heart, The Wallace Center and Palliative Care Center. Stone street’s dedication to engaging the community to participate in the outing is the key factor in making this event such a success year after year.

“I began this golf outing as an opportunity to raise awareness in the community about the important services HospiceCare provides to West Virginians,” said Keith Stonestreet, founder of the Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing to Benefit Hospice Care. “I am proud that this outing has raised both money and awareness for an organization I hold so dear to my heart, and am honored to have been a part of its success.”

HospiceCare is West Virginia’s largest and oldest provider of hospice, palliative and bereavement services. Fundraisers like the Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing to benefit HospiceCare are integral to the organization, as no individual or family in need of HospiceCare’s services is turned away due to inability to pay.