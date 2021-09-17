Members of Edgewood Presbyterian Church spent the day around copper kettles stirring apples, sugar, and cinnamon over a fire to make their delicious apple butter. The fire starts about 5:30 a.m. and must be stirred constantly until the fire is able to be put out. Once the official taste tester says it tastes right, it is dipped from the kettle and taken to the jarring station to be put in various sized jars. There is a satisfying “pop” that is heard that means the jars have sealed.

Based on concerns from members and vendors, as well as the rising COVID numbers in West Virginia, after the stirring and jarring of the apple butter workers had a meeting to discuss if the 2021 Art and Craft show should occur. After much prayer and discussion, it was determined that it is in the best interest of the local community to cancel the show that was scheduled Oct. 8, 9, and 10.

By history, this event is a wonderful fundraiser for the church as well as giving the church an opportunity for outreach into the community and a way to fund other charitable organizations. Members of the committee are heartbroken to miss this opportunity, but feel it is our duty to protect the community. On the bright side, the apple butter will be available in the community for purchase. One such opportunity will be on Thursday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 162 Harper Road in Lewisburg. A free Spaghetti Dinner will be available for pick up and/or drop by and buy your apple butter and a fried pie.

Apple butter is $9/quart and $7/pint and is also available at Cardinal Printing in Fairlea, Greenbrier Printing on Court Street, and Farmer’s Home Fire Insurance on 219 where the football signs are located.

The church is hopeful that the Art and Craft show will return in 2022.