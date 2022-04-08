Fairlea-Linda Lou Loudermilk, 70, passed away on Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House.

She was born July 15, 1951 in Clintonville, the daughter of the late Gerald A. and Alma Fisher Loudermilk, Sr.

Other than her parents Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Stevie Dale Loudermilk.

Surviving are her sister, Brenda Sue Loudermilk of Clintonville; and brother, Gerald Loudermilk, Jr. of Clintonville.

Linda was loved by her caregiver of 20 years, Louise Boggs; foster sisters, Martha Cooper and Mary Galford; Louise’s daughters, Jeannie Halloran and Shirley Webb and Louise’s brothers, Cecil and Gerald Fox.

Funeral services for Linda will be Tuesday, Apr. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Keith Fox officiating. Interment will follow in Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Family and friends may call from 12 noon until time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com