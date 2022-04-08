Ronceverte-Brenda Elaine Bostic, 59, passed away Sunday, Apr. 3, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born Sept. 22, 1962, in Hillsboro, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Mason and Dollie Marie Cochran Eagle.

Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Don Bostic; three children, Anthony Garrison (Krystel Wood) of Harts Run, Melissa O’Brien of Fairlea, and Valerie Kerns (Ricky Reed) of Ronceverte; stepchildren, Billy Cornell (Misty), Roman Bostic (Heather) all of Frankford, Robin Bostic (Michelle) of Meadow Bridge, Ben Bostic of Fort Spring, and Eisha Dillon (Michael) of Lewisburg; brothers, Andrew Eagle, Jr. and James Eagle (Laura) all of Williamsburg; sisters, Erma Baldwin of White Sulphur Springs, Donna Eagle, and Drema Harless (Herbie) all of Frankford; four grandchildren, 17 step-grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews; and she was a mother to many.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon, Saturday, Apr. 9, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, with Rev. Danny Bostic officiating. Burial will follow in the Hylton Cemetery, Glace, WV.

Visitation will be Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

