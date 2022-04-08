Loris, SC-Charlotte Ann Greene (née Clowser), passed away Saturday, Apr. 2, 2022, at the age of 86.

Charlotte was born on Mar. 5, 1936, in Hugart, WV. She was the daughter of the late William and Lena Clowser.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Nellie Loudermilk, Mary Willing, Freda Tuckwiller and brother, Williard Clowser.

Survivors include beloved husband of 67 years, Herbert Greene; sons, Dennis and Jerry Greene; daughter, Teresa Bredeson; grandchildren, Scott, Kerri and Kimberly Bredeson, and Justin Greene; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Sophia and Jacob Bredeson; and brother, Alfred Clowser.

She loved baking, doing crafts, playing card games, bowling, singing, and scrapbooking. Above all these, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Viewing will be held Friday, Apr. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg. Service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, Apr. 9, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel in Lewisburg with Pastor Ron Miller officiating. Burial will be in Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

