Auto-Curtis Oliver Byers, Sr., 73, retired truck driver, farmer, logger, loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, and best friend, passed away Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, at his home.

Born Aug. 7, 1948, in Auto, he was the son of the late Wiley Edgar and Elsie Louise Harford Byers.

Curtis was a U.S. Army Veteran who had served two tours in Vietnam with the 101st Airborn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Ann, and Cheryl Louise Byers.

Survivors include his loving wife of forty-nine and a half years, Sharon L. Byers; sons, Curtis Byers, Jr. (Joyce) and Joseph Byers (Sarah) all of Lewisburg; daughter, Cathy Byers of Auto; grandchildren, Austyn, Nathaniel, Wiley, Meghan, Hattie, Henry, and Brystal Byers; brothers, Eddie Byers (Bobbie) of Asbury, and Avery Byers (Lynda) of Lewisburg; and several nieces, nephews, and many acquaintances.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Apr. 11, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Stewart Farley and Pastor Ralph Hubbard officiating. Visitation will be on Monday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

