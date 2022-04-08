White Sulphur Springs-George “Mike” Wikle, 89, was called home to Heaven shortly before midnight on Mar. 30, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea, WV.

He was born Apr. 22, 1932 at Sweet Springs, WV, to the late Carl John and Belva Kincaid Wikle.

Mike was employed at The Greenbrier Hotel for many years retiring in 1995 as Chief of Fire and Security. He attended Caldwell Pentecostal Holiness Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran during the Korean War.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his sister,, Dorothy Wikle Pringle; and brothers, Luther Eugene, Carl O. “Pickle,” Harold and infant brother, Charlie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend of 65 years, Beatrice Bostic Wikle; daughters, Pamela Sarver (Pete) of White Sulphur Springs and Debra Heath (Craig) of Logan, OH; grandchildren, Alyssa Masters (Jared), Taylor Heath, Joshua Heath; and one great-grandchild, Sophia Jo Masters who was PawPaw’s little peach.

Mike’s request was to have no funeral service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

