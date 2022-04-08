Lewisburg-Joanne Marie (Daily) Livesay, 79, passed away Monday morning, Apr. 4, 2022 at Greenbrier Health Care Center in Fairlea.

She was born Feb. 10, 1943 in Hines, the daughter of the late Paul C. and Lola (Johnson) Daily, Sr.

Joanne was a member of the Greenbrier Valley Church of the Nazarene. She was dedicated to the teaching and instruction of young children and youth. Joanne held a Bachelor of Science degree in Education with teaching majors in English and Social Studies from Bob Jones University. She also had a Masters of Arts degree in Education specialization in Reading instruction from Appalachian State University. Additionally, she completed post Masters degree graduate work at Marshall Graduate College of Marshall University, Radford University and West Virginia College of Graduate Studies, completing additional certifications in Principalship, Supervision of Instruction and other administrative categories. Joanne loved religious music and the scriptures. She had a heart of genuine respect and love of humanity.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul C. Daily, Jr., Rev. Robert Daily and Rick Daily.

Joanne leaves her husband, Dr. Dwight Livesay; son, Michael P. Livesay and wife Kelli Anne of Denver, CO; granddaughter, Eliza Romero-Cahonne; brothers, Rev. James Daily of Mobile, AL and Michael Daily of Williamsburg, WV; and nine nephews and eight nieces.

Funeral services for Joanne are scheduled for Monday, Apr. 11, at 2 p.m. at The First Baptist Church of Fairlea with Pastor Ron Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery at Clintonville, WV.

The family will receive their friends from 1 p.m. until time of services at the church on Monday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Anne Edwards Scholarship, 9146 Seneca Trail South, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

