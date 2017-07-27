Lewisburg Literary Festival announces 2017 schedule

The sixth annual Lewisburg Literary Festival will be held Aug. 3-5 in Lewisburg. The festival will feature literature, drama, and music from regional, national and international writers.

The festival will begin on Thursday, Aug. 3 with a live performance of the play Tru about the writer Truman Capote. Tru will start at 7 p.m. at Greenbrier Valley Theatre. Tickets are free and will be required to attend this event.

Festival activities continue on Friday, Aug. 4. Throughout Friday there will be two interactive exhibits. In the city Green Space will be If I Kept One Book, which allows participants to write on a wall the one book they would bring with them to a deserted island. The Lewisburg Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will host the Literary Laundry Room. From 5-8 p.m. at the CVB, the Literary Festival bookstore will be open. The bookstore features regional authors and publishers and their latest offerings. Also in the CVB at this time will be the Poetry Inspires Art exhibit. Visitors to this exhibit will have the opportunity to see art inspired by poetry and meet with the artists. At 6 p.m. the Greenbrier Public Library will host a live showing of “Abracadabra” for children. Also at 6 p.m. at the CVB, there will be a presentation of Eyes Glowing at the Edge of the Woods, a collection of West Virginia fiction and poetry. At 7 p.m. there will be another performance of Tru at Greenbrier Valley Theatre. Tickets are free and required for this event. To end the day at 9:30 p.m. there will be a celebration of the poetry and music of Bob Dylan at Hill and Holler, to include live music and spoken word.

On Saturday the Festival bookstore and Poetry Inspires Art will both be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the CVB. Amp up the Antagonists, a writers’ workshop, will be held in the Rahall room in the CVB from 9 to 10 a.m. At Lovechild there will be a read along of Pete the Cat Rocking in my School Shoes at 10 a.m. At noon there will be a read along of How Do Dinosaurs Go to School at the CVB. The If I Kept One Book wall will continue in the city green space, as will the Literary Laundry Room at the CVB. Write More Now, a writers’ workshop, will be held at the Rahall room at the CVB from 11 a.m. to noon. Academy Award nominee Morgan Spurlock will be speaking at Carnegie Hall at 1 p.m. There will be a live performance of Tru at 3 p.m. at Greenbrier Valley Theatre. The festival concludes with Reading Lolita in Tehran author Azar Nafisi at Carnegie Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets are required to see Spurlock, Nafisi and Tru.

Now in its sixth year, the Lewisburg Literary Festival is a two-day celebration of books, writers and the arts, focusing on promoting reading and literacy. All events are underwritten by local sponsors. This year’s festival will take place from Aug. 3-5.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. Tickets are available through the Greenbrier County CVB by phone at 888-716-5082 or in person at 905 Washington Street West in Lewisburg. For additional information about this and other events, visit lewisburgliteraryfestival.com.