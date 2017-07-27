Adam DeGraff to rock out for United Way

Local musician, Adam DeGraff, who plays rock, pop, hiphop, and a little classical violin, will be performing Rock Fiddle, a benefit show for the United Way of Greenbrier Valley. Come on out to The Asylum in Lewisburg on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 7-9 p.m. for this summer music event.

Enjoy rockin’ live music, food, drinks, a short live auction, and more! Tickets are $60 for one and $100 for two. Purchase yours at http://www.UnitedWayGreenbrier.org/RockFiddle, or call 304-647-3783. This event is limited to 100 guests, so be sure to get your tickets in advance. Proceeds benefit the programs and services of United Way of the Greenbrier Valley.