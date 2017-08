Entertainment Calendar – July 29 – August 6

Art Exhibit: The Eclectic Foxx by Judy Foxx, Lobby Gallery, Carnegie Hall, through Aug. 25

Saturday, July 29

BBQ and Bluegrass Fundraiser, Freight Depot, Hinton, 2 p.m.

Trout Unlimited Family Fun Day, GV Brewing Company, 5 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jonah Carden, Sweet Shoppe, 9:30 p.m.

DJ Night w/ Sid, sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Karaoke and Dance w/ DJ Kidd, Stuart’s, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Sunday Summer Music Series, Old Mill Park, WSS, 2 p.m.

Dan Lively, Irish Pub, 3:30 p.m.

Krista Hughes, Stuart’s, 4 p.m.

Monday, July 31

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 3

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Tru, GVT, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 4

First Fridays After 5, downtown Lewisburg, 5 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

Tru, GVT, 7 p.m.

Bob Dylan Tribute, Hill & Holler, 9 p.m.

Stuart’s Idol, Stuarts, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Tru, GVT, 3 p.m.

Krista Hughes Band, GV Brewing Company, 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 6

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Tru, GVT, 7 p.m.

Rock Fiddle, The Asylum, 7 p.m.

