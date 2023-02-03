White Sulphur Springs

-Lawrence B. Tingler, Jr. “Larry”, 82, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

He was born Apr. 26, 1940, in Alleghany County, VA, the son of the late Lawrence B. and Frances Craft Tingler, Sr.

Larry was of the Methodist Faith, a veteran of the U.S. Army, former member of the VFW in Covington, member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and a former member of the Fire Brigade at Westvaco.

He was a retired oiler for Westvaco.

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Frances Tingler, and Treva Weikel; and brother-in-law, Harold Weikel.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Patricia Coleman Tingler; daughter, Marisa Hylton and husband Wes of Lewisburg; son, Larry Tingler and wife Lisa of White Sulphur Springs; unofficial adopted son, George Clark of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Logan Hylton and Clayton Tingler; his furry companion, Peaches; sister, Mona G. Workman and husband Charlie of Clintonville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Larry were held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the James Chapel United Methodist Church in Clintonville where Pastors Jesse Pope and Buck Caldwell officiated. Entombment followed in the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.

The family visited with family and friends before the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

