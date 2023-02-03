Olen E. Jones, Jr. passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at his residence with his family by his side.

He served in many capacities in West Virginia Higher Education over 45 years including receiving his A.B. and M. A. degrees from Marshall University, Huntington, WV and his Ph.D. in Education Administration from Northwestern University. Dr. Jones’ most recent position was President of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. His past National Professional Positions; Test Director, Medical College Admissions (MCAT); Assistant Vice President, Contract Operations, the American College Testing (ACT) Program and Director of Test Administrative, the American College Testing (ACT) Program. His State Professional Positions; Executive Vice President, Marshall University; Provost, Marshall University; Dean of Students, Marshall University and Vice President for Support Services, Marshall University.

Dr. Jones’ National recognitions: “Dale Dodson Award” from American Associations of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine; “Top Graduate Schools” from U.S. News & World Report magazine; nine consecutive years as an outstanding Medical school and four years listed in Top Ten Rural Medicine during his Presidency at WVSOM. His State recognitions: “Top 50 Most Powerful People in West Virginia” from West Virginia Executive Magazine, “Mr. Greenbrier Award” from Greenbrier Military School Alumni Association, “Business Leader of the Year” from the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, “Leadership Award” from Boy Scouts of America and “Outstanding President” from the Rotary Club. Dr. Jones’ Local Activities include Greenbrier County Schools Foundation, President; Lewisburg Rotary Club, Past President and Greenbrier Valley Theatre, former Board of Directors member.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Patty Barber Jones; son, Jeffrey E. Jones (Shelley); daughter, Kimberly Jones and son, Jay E. Jones (Gelila); his grandchildren, Hayden, Lindsay, Leah, Naomi and Jacob Jones, Dixon and Alex Snukals and great- grandchildren, Warner and Katherine Snukals.

It was Dr. Jones’ wishes to be cremated with no public services.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Dr. Olen E. Jones, Jr. scholarship fund at WVSOM. This fund was established for needy WV students to attend WVSOM by the Maier Foundation and WVSOM.

