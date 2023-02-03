Aurora Grace Sydenstricker, infant daughter of Adam and Reynalynn Laya Sydentricker, Jr. of White Sulphur Springs was born and gained her Heavenly wings on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.

Other than her parents she is survived by her brother Peter James Sydenstricker; maternal grandparents, Lynn Maria and Reynaldo Laya and her paternal grandparents, Julia and Adam Sydnestricker, Sr.

Funeral services for Aurora Grace will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Bethesda Church at 10 a.m. with Pastor Chad Dingess officiating. Interment will follow in the Whatcoat Cemetery.

The family will receive their family and friends from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.