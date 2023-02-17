Ivaloo Hughes King, 93, an almost lifelong resident of Nicholas County, entered her heavenly home to join her loving husband of 59 years, Jenkins C. King on the 8th day of February 2023. She was with her daughter, DeEtta, in Charlottesville, VA, when she suddenly left her earthly home.

Ivaloo was the daughter of the late Willard and Lyda O’Dell Hughes born on the 11th day of August 1929.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Macel H. Backus; and brother-in-law, Blumefield Backus; brother-in-law, Billy D. Thompson; and sister, Doris H. McLaughlin.

She is survived by her sister, Mattie H. Thompson of Charleston, WV; and brother-in-law, James (Bud) McLaughlin of Summersville.

She was the proud mother of four daughters, DeEtta King Hunter (J. Steven) of Lewisburg, Karen L. King of Mt. Nebo, Krista King Mendelson (Zachary) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Karla R. King (Suzanne Gregory) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Izaak T. Mendelson (Mara) of Berkeley Heights, NJ, and Yale Mendelson (fiancé Kennedy Moser) of Wilmington, DE, and Stephanie Smith and Katie Rylant both of Summersville; great-grandchildren, Emma M. Hunter, of Morgantown, Alexa Lee Speilman of Lewisburg, Maverick and Lucas Smith of Summersville, Jensen Lee Mendelson of Berkley Heights, and Klairalee Phillips of Summersville. There are a host of nieces, nephews and cousins as well as friends and neighbors.

She graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1947 (skipping a couple of grades along the way) and Mountain State Business School in Parkersburg. Ivaloo and Jenkins operated the Mt. Nebo General Store for over 40 years as well as King Knob Farm which she continued to oversee until her untimely death. Although Her first job was at 15 in the Mt. Nebo General Store owned by her father, she worked for several years for the Army Corps of Engineers in both Huntington, WV and Cleveland, OH. She served in many roles at Gilgal UMC: President of Gilgal UM Women, Kindergarten teacher for 40 years and Communion Steward for 50 years. She enthusiastically spearheaded the installation of the stainedglass windows. She was a longtime Tupperware distributor, cake decorator and taught lingerie sewing classes at the store. Ivaloo was a member of the Nicholas County Farm Bureau for many years. (The Lady that was not going to marry a farmer.) She enjoyed doing calligraphy, baking and cooking for many. She also loved looking out her picture window describing God’s beauty to everyone.

While able to live at home until God called her, she had daily loving angels to assist her: Cindy Proskin, Sherry Kelly, Ariel Williams and the late Evie Auxier.

Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law, J. Steven Hunter and Zach Mendelson; grandsons, lzaak and Yale Mendelson; great-grandson, Maverick Smith; and longtime friend, Steve Brown.

Funeral Services will be at the Gilgal United Methodist Church in Mt. Nebo, WV, at high noon, Saturday, Feb. 18, with Rev. Dr. Ken Ramsey officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the King Gilgal Cemetery Foundation in Ivaloo’s memory or to the Jenkins C. King United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund held by the Conference to which Ivaloo’s name will now be added, P.O. Box 70 Mt. Nebo, WV 26679.

White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at our website www.whitefuneralhomewv.com