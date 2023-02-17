Lexington, VA-Penny Jo Shafer Smith, 59, passed away, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Born July 19, 1963, in Ronceverte, she was the daughter of Benny Rufus Shafer and Maybelle Forren Shafer.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Lynn McNeil and one nephew, Stevie McNeil.

Also surviving are her husband, Daniel Smith; sons, Michael Paul Shafer, Charles Wallace, Jr., and Dylan Smith; grandchildren, Adrianna, Jaycob, Mackinze, Noah, Austin, Marshall, and Ayden; sisters, Patricia Powell (Larry) and Tina Marie Moore (David); brother, Benny R. Shafer, Jr. (Regina); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the Buena Vista, VA, Fire Department.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.