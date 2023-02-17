Denney William Bostic

Ronceverte-Denney William “Bill” Bostic, 64, passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home.

Born Nov. 20, 1958, in Beckley, he was the son of Judy Echols Williams and the late Denney Harmon Bostic.

Bill was the founder of the Half-Gospel Church of What It Is and the PW Country Club. He was a former member of the WV Bar Association and former chief public defender for Greenbrier and Jackson Counties. Bill was an avid musician and belonged to the Stratton Alley and Lobelia Haybalers bands. He was also a member of FRIPPLE.

Including his mother, survivors are his beloved Boston Terrier, H.E. Satchel Paige Bostic; daughters, Emma Bostic of Richmond, VA, and Kate Hughes (Ryan) of Knoxville, TN; sisters, LeAnn Bostic Cecil of Wilmington, NC, and Meredith Walker (Patrick) of Ronceverte; special nephew, Don Jones; aunt, Sharon Bracken of Richmond, VA; several nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Bill’s life will be at noon, Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service, Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Boston Terrier Rescue of North Carolina, 5403 Forest Oaks Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.