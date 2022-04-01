Area residents can use tax funds to rehabilitate homes, buildings, and landmarks

On Apr. 13, Lewisburg’s Historic Landmarks Commission and the West Virginia Office of Historic Preservation will present a workshop on how to apply for and how to use state and federal historic preservation tax credits. Credits may be used to help owners of homes, commercial buildings, and landmarks rehabilitate their properties. State experts on tax credits will explain how tax credits work, and owners of local properties who have used tax credits will be on hand to share their experiences. State officials will also discuss preservation grant programs that are available to private property owners.

The free workshop will be held from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the Paul R. Cooley Council Chambers in Lewisburg’s City Hall at 942 Washington Street, West. Virtual attendance by Zoom will be offered. For more information and a link to Zoom, please contact Marsha Cunningham at 304-645-2080.