Funds raised will benefit the American Lung Association in West Virginia

The Greenbrier River Trail Bike Trek, held by American Lung Association volunteers, is now accepting early registrants. Biking enthusiasts won’t want to miss cycling along 66 exciting miles of the scenic Greenbrier River Trail in West Virginia on May 5-7.

The Greenbrier River Trail Bike Trek will kick off on Thursday evening, May 5, at the Greenbrier County Youth Camp in Anthony. On Friday, May 6, bikers will be shuttled over to the trail head at Cass and will spend the next two days peddling along the Greenbrier River Trail through Pocahontas and Greenbrier Counties, ending the Trek at the Greenbrier County Youth Camp in Anthony on Saturday, May 7.

Food, refreshments, accommodations, a gear truck, a SAG wagon, and entertainment are all included in the Greenbrier River Trail Bike Trek package. The trek is supported with volunteers, break sites, minor bike mechanics, guides, medical personnel, transportation and meals and lodging. Each participant will receive an official 2022 Greenbrier Trail Bike Trek T-shirt.

“The trek is designed for beginners as well as experienced mountain bikers,” says Chuck Johnson, volunteer and event planner. “It is a great way for families to spend a weekend together, while helping us in our mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research.”

“Bikers and volunteers can have fun while enjoying the scenic Greenbrier River trail and the camaraderie of fellow riders while making a difference for West Virginians with lung disease,” said Sid Stephenson, event co-chair, said Companies, friends and families are encouraged to enter teams of four or more riders. Trophies are awarded to top individual and team fundraisers. Proceeds from the Trek will benefit the American Lung Association in West Virginia and support efforts to defeat lung disease in the Mountain State.

There is a $50 non-refundable registration fee for the Greenbrier Trail Bike Trek and trekkers are required to raise a minimum of $550 each in sponsorships. Riders are encouraged to compete against one another for the honor of being the highest fundraiser. In fact, those who raise more than $1,000 become a member of the Winner’s Circle and receive special prizes.

The event organizers would like to thank this year’s sponsors: Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Frost Brown Todd, LLC, WVU School of Public Health, UCFW 75, and Goldberg, Persky & White. The trek registration deadline is April 24, 2022. For more information, and to register, visit Lung.org/trekwv.