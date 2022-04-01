By Sarah Richardson

Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver was indicted on multiple charges by a Greenbrier County Grand Jury last week. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at an Alderson home in June 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Copenhaver, Copenhaver’s 12-year-old son, and Lloyd “Billy” Lightner entered the home of Charlie Baldwin in Alderson without his consent, tampered with belongings, urinated in a bed, and removed a rifle and compound bow from the premises. Baldwin’s girlfriend arrived at the residence while they were still on the property and alleges they harassed her and “boxed her in” with a vehicle.

Copenhaver and his brother-in-law Lightner were both indicted with two felonies, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, along with several misdemeanors: removal, injury to, or destruction of property; harassment; and unlawful restraint.

The indictment documents state that Copenhaver and Lightner “broke into and entered” a private residence in Alderson, and then “did unlawfully take and carry away a Remington .270 rifle and Black Bear compound bow.” The document alleges that Copenhaver and Lightner also engaged with the residents “to cause the other person to fear for his or her personal safety,” and blocked in a vehicle when a resident tried to leave the property “under apprehension of an implied threat of violence.”

During the preliminary hearing last October, Judge Tim Stover found probable cause for three felonies: child neglect, burglary, and conspiracy, and one count of misdemeanor assault.

After the incident, Copenhaver resigned as Alderson’s municipal judge, but has continued to serve as mayor. In Dec. 2021, Alderson Town Council voted 4-1 to reject a request that Copenhaver step down as mayor.