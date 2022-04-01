The following is a list of the indictments that were returned by the Greenbrier County Grand Jury on Mar. 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2022. Arraignments will be held as follows: Judge Dent, Apr. 6 – Incarcerated Defendants; Apr. 11 – All other Defendants; Judge Richardson, Apr. 5.

Cody Arbuckle, Lewisburg, DOB 2/28/1994, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, domestic battery, Lt. R.B. Baker, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Cody Arbuckle, Lewisburg, DOB 2/28/1994, fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless fleeing from a officer, Sgt. B.W. Mitchell, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Heath Atkins, Dry Branch, DOB 12/29/1991, permitting unauthorized person to drive, gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serios bodily injury or death, driving while impaired with minor in vehicle, Lt. J.L. Meadows, Alderson Police Dept.

Michael Griffith, Jr., Alderson, DOB 7/13/1981, strangulation, Ptlm. S.M. Simmons, Lewisburg Police Dept.

Marlena Hedges, Saint Albans, DOB 2/23/1983, fraudulent schemes, TFC E.G. Beard, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Chastiti Henry-Beck, Charlotte, NC, DOB 8/15/1989, grand larceny, TFC J.L. Tincher, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Dalton Legg, Renick, DOB 4/8/2000, malicious assault (x3), TFC J.L. Tincher, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Lloyd Lightner, Jr., Alderson, DOB 4/23/1980, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary; removal, injury or destruction of property, harassment, unlawful restraint, TFC E.G. Beard, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Travis Copenhaver, Alderson, DOB 6/14/1976, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary; removal, injury or destruction of property, harassment, unlawful restraint, TFC E.G. Beard, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Naziah Martin, Alderson, DOB 4/6/2022, burglary, battery, domestic battery, Deputy J.S. Deeds, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Elias Lively, Lewisburg, DOB 1/24/1994, sexual assault in the second degree, Sgt. J.D. Hughes, Lewisburg Police Dept.

Charles McKinney, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 6/1/1960, malicious assault, TFC J.L. Tincher, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Jalen Mitchem, Lewisburg, DOB 9/5/1996, disarm an officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, Deputy J.S. Deeds, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jerry Reed, Alderson, DOB 12/8/1976, arson third degree, retaliation against a State’s Witness, Ptlm. D.A. Johnson, Alderson Police Dept.

Nathan Wilson, Alderson, DOB 11/9/1989, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – buprenorphine; conspiracy to deliver controlled substances; prohibited person in possession of a firearm, Lt. J.L. Meadows, Alderson Police Dept.

RaeAnn Wright, Alderson, DOB 9/23/1990, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – buprenorphine; conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, Lt. J.L. Meadows, Alderson Police Dept.

Marion Wolford, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 10/16/_____, sexual abuse in the first degree; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, TFC E.G. Beard, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Amanda Burdette, Crawley, DOB 11/30/1984, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tristen Carner, Rainelle, DOB 9/7/1998, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Justin Wright, Rainelle, DOB 5/8/1998, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Fredrick Nestor, Birch River DOB 4/24/2003, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Dustin Hall, Rainelle, DOB 2/28/1988, receiving stolen property more than $1000, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Charles Adkins, Rainelle, DOB 9/22/1989, arson first degree, J.L. Lewis, WV State Fire Marshal

Cody Arbuckle, Lewisburg, DOB 2/28/1994, escape, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Levi Arnold, Rupert, DOB 7/22/1993, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer; attempt to disarm an officer; battery on a law enforcement officer; fleeing from a officer, Sgt. S.A. Murphy, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Bobby Bennett, III, Quinwood, DOB 10/1/1992, breaking and entering, petit larceny, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Wesley Bowles, Charmco, DOB 5/3/1984, burglary, strangulation, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Chester Brandon, III, Lewisburg, DOB 12/11/1979, malicious wounding (x2), Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Wesley Clark, Charmco, DOB 7/24/1986, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, Cpl. J.W. Gilkeson, WV State Police – Rainelle

Jonathan Ferrell, Charmco, DOB 6/19/1980, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – marijuana, Cpl. J.W. Gilkeson, WV State Police – Rainelle

Johnnie Keener, Charleston, DOB 10/30/1985, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; fleeing from an officer, Cpl. J.W. Gilkeson, WV State Police – Rainelle

Karl Legg, Smoot, DOB 9/5/1971, arson first degree, Cpl. J.W. Gilkeson, WV State Police – Rainelle

Whitney Martin, Rainelle, DOB 2/14/1989, forgery (x11), uttering (x11), Cpl. M.A. Agee, WV State Police – Rainelle

Charles Neil, Ronceverte, DOB 11/11/1980, breaking and entering, grand larceny, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Alan Schoolcraft-Williams, Rainelle, DOB 12/11/1957, embezzlement, Sgt. S.A. Murphy, WV State Police – Rainelle

Gary Toler, Oceana, DOB 9/16/1956, bank robbery, Cpl. J.W. Gilkeson, WV State Police – Rainelle

Colton Trout, Quinwood, DOB 4/28/1998, malicious assault, Cpl. J.W. Gilkeson, WV State Police – Rainelle

Robert Trout, Quinwood, DOB 1/27/1976, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x3), Sgt. S.A. Murphy, WV State Police – Rainelle

Tyshawn Walker, Ronceverte, DOB 8/3/1997, kidnapping; domestic battery (x4); domestic assault; unlawful restraint (x2); harassment; computer invasion of privacy, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Bobby Bennett, III, Quinwood, DOB 10/1/1992, breaking and entering, grand larceny, Cpl. J.L. Pachis, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Duane Blagg, Rainelle, DOB 8/11/1979, grand larceny, conspiracy, Sgt. S.W. Hudnall, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jason Zickafoose, Rainelle, DOB 7/4/1990, grand larceny, conspiracy, Sgt. S.W. Hudnall, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jeffrey Callison, Renick, DOB 10/29/1981, attempt to commit burglary, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, Cpl. A.L. Workman, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Shannon Feury, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 9/28/1977, taking identity of another person, Sgt. S.W. Hudnall, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Darren Fisher, Charleston, DOB 9/29/1986, forgery (x3), uttering (x3), Cpl. A.L. Workman, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Terron Godfrey, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 6/13/1985, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes – second offense, Cpl. J.C. Mann, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Deborah Haynes, Ronceverte, DOB 8/7/1956, unlawful assault, Cpl. J.F. Kelley, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jonathan Hedrick, Alderson, DOB 7/30/1986, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, TFC D.P. Dillon, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Amanda Martin, Alderson, DOB 10/26/1982, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, TFC D.P. Dillon, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Larry Hughes, Kimball, DOB 6/10/1962, obtaining by false pretenses, Lt. K.L. Sawyers, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Brandon Johnson, Alderson, DOB 5/29/1981, grand larceny, TFC D.P. Dillon, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Jimmy Justice, Renick, DOB 7/1/1973, burglary, domestic assault, Cpl. A.L. Workman, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tommy Keeney, Rainelle, DOB 7/13/1988, burglary, Cpl. J.F. Kelley, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jason Huber, Rainelle, DOB 10/17/1979, burglary, Cpl. J.F. Kelley, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Michael Kincaid, Williamsburg, DOB 12/23/1994, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian (x2), sexual abuse in third degree (x2), Deputy S.L. Morris, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Travis Kincaid, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 10/4/1991, breaking and entering (x2), grand larceny (x2), Cpl. J.C. Mann, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Christopher Norris, Fairlea, DOB 12/25/1989, grand larceny, Sgt. S.W. Hudnall, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jessica Phillips, Lewisburg, DOB 9/19/1992, DUI causing serious bodily injury, Cpl. R.R. Honaker, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

John Smith, Rainelle, DOB 4/8/1985, fraudulent use of an access device, Cpl. A.L. Workman, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jamie Spencer, Richwood, DOB 4/1/1966, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, Cpl. A.L. Workman, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Roy Warning, Lewisburg, DOB 6/7/1993, intimidation of a State’s Witness, Lt. C.B. Baker, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Kenneth Williams, Rainelle, DOB 12/3/1960, grand larceny, extortion, Cpt. K.L. Sawyers, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jeremiah Windon, Quinwood, DOB 3/6/1980, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, Cpl. J.C. Mann, WV State Police-Lewisburg

Donte Webster, Beckley, DOB 12/22/1999, robbery in first degree, conspiracy, Patrolman G.C. Ratliff, White Sulphur Springs Police Dept.

Jacquai Johnson, Beckley, DOB 7/17/2033, robbery in first degree, conspiracy, Patrolman G.C. Ratliff, White Sulphur Springs Police Dept.

Baxter Leech, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 4/6/1986, burglary, domestic battery (x2), Patrolman J.A. Hatfield, White Sulphur Springs Police Dept.

William Muth, White Sulphur Springs, DOB 12/20/1996, sexual assault in third degree, sexual abuse in the third degree, (x2), Patrolman J.L. Stevens, White Sulphur Springs Police Dept.

Justin Taylor, Rainelle, DOB 11/24/1981, reckless fleeing from an officer, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, Patrolman J.L. Stevens, White Sulphur Springs Police Dept.

Kenneth Baglin, Jr., Apple Grove, DOB 11/14/1979, grand larceny, TFC B.J. Borsman, WV State Police-Rainelle

Danny Hundley, Charmco, DOB 4/30/1962, breaking and entering (x2), petit larceny (x2), TFC B.J. Borsman, WV State Police-Rainelle

Jacob Beavers, Leslie, DOB 7/19/1998, breaking and entering (x2), conspiracy, TFC B.J. Borsman, WV State Police-Rainelle

Justin Dickinson, Rainelle, DOB 10/8/1962, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, TFC B.J. Borsman, WV State Police-Rainelle

Michael Adkins, Forest Park, GA, DOB 4/28/1992, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl, transportation of controlled substance into state, Sgt. C.R. Smith, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jessica Adkins, Atlanta, GA, DOB 8/20/1994, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl, transportation of controlled substance into state

Chet Gunder, Rainelle, DOB 6/18/1975, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – heroin, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine (x2), Sgt. C.R. Smith, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Joshua McCormick, Lewisburg, DBO 4/7/1986, breaking and entering, grand larceny, Lt. R.B. Baker, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Timothy Wickline, Lewisburg, DOB 8/5/1988, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child (x3); incest (x2); sexual assault in the third degree (x2), Cpl. M.T. Doss, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Curtis Casey, Ronceverte, DOB 7/3/1980, use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, strangulation, unlawful assault, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, destruction of property, Chief J.W. Hopkins, Ronceverte Police Dept.

Arenda Dalton, Lewisburg, DOB 6/22/1983, intimidation of a State’s Witness, Cpl. M.T. Doss, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tyshawn Walker, Ronceverte, DOB 8/3/1997, kidnapping, domestic battery, Cpl. B.J. McCormick, Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tyshawn Walker, Ronceverte, DOB 8/3/1997, domestic battery, Patrolman R. Rodriguez, Lewisburg Police Dept.