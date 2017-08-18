Greenbrier County Teacher of the Year honorees recognized

Greenbrier County Schools applauded Greenbrier County’s Teacher of the Year honorees during the July 11 meeting of the Board of Education.

“The mission of the West Virginia Teacher of the Year Program is to recognize teachers of excellence and connect them with a network of other equally inspirational and innovative educators. By recognizing those teachers who bring honor to their profession, the program hopes to energize students, enhance community respect for learning and revitalize teachers across the state. This year, our county has eleven teachers recognized as outstanding educators by their respective schools. The teachers with us tonight are an inspiration to students, colleagues, and the community,” stated Lynne Bostic, Director of Elementary Education for Greenbrier County Schools.

School-level Teacher of the Year honorees were introduced by Bostic and Deborah White, director of Secondary Education. Those honored include: Bryan Bush, Eastern Greenbrier Middle; Amber Wellman, Frankford Elementary; Jennifer Perry, White Sulphur Springs Elementary; Larry Smead, Greenbrier East High; Carrie Honaker, Lewisburg Elementary; Ali Stevenson, Western Greenbrier Middle; Jacqueline Jones, Alderson Elementary; Jared Robertson, Greenbrier West High; Ashli Bartlett, Rainelle Elementary; Heather Osborne, Rupert Elementary; and Cassie Shipe, Smoot Elementary.

Receiving special recognition were Greenbrier County’s Teacher of the Year, Larry Smead; Elementary Teacher of the Year, Carrie Honaker; and Secondary Teacher of the Year, Ali Stevenson.

The West Virginia Teacher of the Year Program is coordinated with the national program and annually recognizes all county teachers of the year at a ceremony in Charleston.