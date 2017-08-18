Christiansburg, VA-Marjorie Masters Wykle, 92, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at her residence.

She was born Apr. 1, 1925, in Ronceverte, the daughter of the late John T. and Mary Pauley Masters.

Mrs. Wykle was a homemaker and a member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Christiansburg, VA.

Other than her parents, Mrs. Wykle was preceded in death by husband, Guy Richard Wykle; sisters, Nellie Lockhart and Virgie Munsey; brothers, Forest Masters and Arnold Masters.

Surviving are her daughter, Janet R. Soonthornchai and husband Bob of Berryville, VA; sons, Kenneth R. Wykle and wife Mary of Burke, VA and R. Tony Wykle and wife Pat of Christiansburg, VA; grandchildren, Scott Wykle of Boca Raton, FL, J.P. Wykle of Fairtax, VA, Carson Wykle of Seattle, WA, Nicholas Soonthornchai of Flemington, NJ; step-grandchildren, Melinda Boothe of Floyd, VA and Christine Martin of Christiansburg, VA; great-grandchildren, Jack Wykle, Chloe Wykle, Connor Soonthornchai and Claire Soonthornchai; and Sister Kathleen Morgan.

A private family graveside service will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, by Rev. Dudley Morgan.

The family would like to welcome family and friends to a visitation on Sunday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte.

Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.