By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Commission met Tuesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. to discuss a brief docket. First up, the Commission reviewed the hiring of a new home confinement officer. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said that the county is looking for two home confinement officers. He presented a request to approve the hiring of successful applicant Johnathon Walters. Walters has completed the interview process including all requisite background checks. The Commission approved his hiring unanimously.

Commissioners then discussed several invoices from White Sulphur Springs related to the design and construction of Big Draft Water Line Extension Project and approving payment. The commission authorized $25,225.03 from Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for those invoices.

The Commission lastly informed the public of the consideration and upcoming vote on the updating of the county codes to match with newest West Virginia building code, passed by the legislature and known as Building Code 2018. The Commission will have a formal vote on the subject at their next meeting.

Greenbrier County Commission meets every other Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the meeting room of the County Commission office in the basement of the courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend.