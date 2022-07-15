Dublin, VA-Greta Long Davidson passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Greta was born in Blacksburg, VA, to Hobert and Lena Long.

After graduating from Blacksburg High School, she went on to West Virginia Business College in Bluefield, WV. It was there that she met Douglas Davidson whom she married in 1951. They were inseparable for 52 years until his death in 2003.

Greta is survived by her two children [and their spouses]; Dwight Douglas Davidson [Daphne Liguori Davidson] and Teresa Faye Bryant [Jeff Bryant]. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Jonathan Patrick Davidson, Nathaniel Alan Bryant and Carrington Davidson Bryant, who all remain fiercely independent. Greta was also a proud great-grandmother to her two great-grandchildren, Hemingway Lee Douglas Davidson [Patrick Davidson] and Scout Davidson Bryant [Nathaniel].

Greta was predeceased by her siblings, John, Orville, Quentin, Elmore, Josephine, Nelda and Loretta.

An accomplished seamstress, Greta created many a frock for her friends and neighbors as well as for her children, much to the dismay of her son Dwight, who felt to be much more fashionable than handmade clothes.

As a survivor of military grade civil war ammo that she discovered while tilling her massive garden, she cultivated a green thumb that could produce a bounty of vegetables to fill the family cellar for the cold Virginia winters.

Her eye for antiques was impeccable and her hunt, never ending. Her first paycheck from Dr. Dave Skewes was eagerly spent on what had become a lifetime of precious collections. Her family and friends can smile at the memory of the stories that came with every piece and will hold them dear to their hearts.

Indeed, Greta’s greatest pride and joy came from her family and was always supportive of their achievements. She will be greatly missed, by most.

A mausoleum service will be held on July 14, at 10 a.m. at Highland Memory Gardens located at 5555 Lee Highway, Dublin, VA 28084 with a church service to follow at Community Christian Church.

Greta was an active Charter Member of this church for 60 years and accomplished pianist. Her daughter Teresa would accompany Greta on the organ at many a service, to the delight of the congregation, despite her playing in a different key than Greta.

Greta’s family would like to thank the staff at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center for their compassionate and expert care. They would also like to thank the staff at Seasons Place Assisted Living in Lewisburg for providing a warm and caring environment for Greta during the past year.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Greta and Douglas Davidson Scholarship Fund of Johnson University, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.