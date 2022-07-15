Lewisburg-Harold Keats Harrison, 89, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Stonerise Rainelle.

Born Oct. 26, 1932, in his parents’ home in Renick, he was the son of the late James W. and Fannie Beavers Harrison.

Harold was a graduate of Frankford High School and attended Potomac State College. He was a US Marine Corp I Company 3rd Battalion 5th Regiment First Marine Division Veteran and served during the Korean War. Harold was in combat over 300 days. He owned and worked his dairy farm in Renick and worked in the Northwest primarily in the state of Oregon in timber with his brother, Clyde.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mabel Grey DeRosa, Pansey Frances Harrison, Erma Chloe Fuell, Ollie Irene Hughes; brothers, Clyde, Elmo, Ebby, Forest, Harvey, and Joe Glenn Harrison. Harold was the last surviving member of 11 children.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Martha Morgan Harrison; sons, Harold Lane Harrison (Donna), and Clyde Dean Harrison; three daughters; grandson, Bret Harrison (Jordan); eight additional grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; stepsons, Steven Hughes (Amanda), Tracy Hughes (Angela); seven step-grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Alyson, Audrey, Jana, Cora, and Owen Hughes; and several nieces, and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 15, at the Morningside Cemetery, Renick.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.