Lewisburg-Georgia Marie Basham Martin, 94, formerly of Fort Spring, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Greenbrier Health Care Center.

Born Jan. 7, 1927, in Belle, WV, Marie was the daughter of the late Freeman Joseph and Dora Lusinda Comer Songer.

Marie was a retired elementary school teacher. She was a member of Ronceverte Baptist Church, Ronceverte Baptist Church Women’s Group and Choir, Grace Methodist Church Women’s Group, Greenbrier County CEOS, Alpha Delta Kappa, and taught Beth Moore Bible Classes. Marie was the founder of the Ronceverte Baptist Widows Group.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Melvin Martin.

Survivors include her daughter, Sue Bryant (Jack) of Charlton Heights, WV, and stepdaughter, Cathy Gonzales (Jake) of Lakeland, FL; granddaughter, Jessica Helms (Jason Spears) of New Albany, OH; grandson, Rob Dryburgh (Beronica) of Florida; granddaughter, Mandy Dryburgh of Naples, FL, grandson, Chris Symes (Jessica) of Florence, AL, nine great grandchildren, sister, Bonnie Wilson (Dorsey) of Fort Spring; nieces, Marcie Wilson of Tacoma, WA and Cindy Walton (Russell) of Fort Spring.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon, Monday, Nov. 1, at the Ronceverte Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Howdock officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Fort Spring.

Visitation will be Monday at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Seasons Place and Greenbrier Health Care Center for the wonderful care provided.

We will be following COVID-19 recommendations and ask guests to wear a mask.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.