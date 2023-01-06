Alderson-Eric “Leroy” King, 78, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA.

Born Oct. 18, 1944 at Montgomery, VA, he is a son of the late William Harman King and Irene W. Mottesheard King.

Leroy was a general contractor, a devout Christian, loved gardening, ginseng hunting, and was very musically inclined, playing the Dobro, Banjo and other instruments.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Elleen King, Shirley Sanders, Pauleen Wilson, and Eiffee Winebrimmer; and brothers, Howard King, Minor Lee King, Billy King, Gene King, and Paul King.

Survivors include his three sons, Eric Daniel King, Christopher Andrew King (Nancy) and Jeffrey Lee King (Jennifer); the mother of his children, Nellie Frances Brown King; grandchildren, Leetah Massie, Eric Jackson, Isaiah King, Shayla King, Caleb King, Summer King, Garion King, Alexis King, Nevaeh King and Emma King; great-grandchildren, Aiyana Rutherford, Graham Jackson, Spencer, River and Sorren Poe; sister, Margaret Hoke of Indiana; and brothers, Robert King of Ronceverte, Henry King of Alabama and Stevie King of Alabama.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte, with Pastor Stewart Farley officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery, Second Creek, WV.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting: www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com