White Sulphur Springs

-Tiawanda Woodson, 60, gained her Angel wings on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at her residence in White Sulphur Springs.

Tia was born Dec. 31, 1961, in White Sulphur Springs, the daughter of the late Iris Virginia Jackson and Albert Woodson.

Tiawanda was a member of the House of Prayer Church for All Nations in WSS under the leadership of Pastor Yvettea Wilmer. She also fellowshipped with other churches to include First Baptist and New Vision both of WSS. Tiawanda was a member of the Community Mass Choir Resurrection Praise.

She volunteered her time by visiting with the sick, shut in and the elderly. Providing them with meals, transportation, and light housekeeping. Sharing with them the word and love of God.

Tiawanda used her voice to advocate for the veteran population to help get them much needed assistance. She also advocated for female inmates who served time in the prison system by helping to find them employment, housing and training that would help equip them to transition back into society.

Tia was a bright and Shining star in the community using her voice to uplift and encourage others. She had a smile that lightened any space she entered.

Occupation – Retail and Business Management; Education – Senior High School, Carol City Miami, FL.; Bachelor of Arts in Retail and Business Management; Hobbies – gardening, poetry, and music.

Preceded in death by her parent’s mother, Iris Virginia Jackson and father, Albert Woodson.

She is survived by son, Jemarco Woodson and grandson, Grant Woodson of Lewisburg; brothers, Tyke Woodson and wife Rita of Delaware and Darrin Woodson of Miami, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, at First Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs. Wake at 1 p.m. Funeral service at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Yvettea Wilmer, Pastor Greg Scott, and Pastor Kathy Holland. Interment will follow in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

Please send donations to Jemarco Woodson, 2350 Benedict Lane, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com