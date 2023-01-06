Asbury-Harry Dean Davis, Sr., 87, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home.

Born July 14, 1935, in Indian Mills, WV, he was the son of the Carl Woodson and Ella Brown Davis.

Mr. Davis was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church. He was a US Army Veteran serving in the 101st Airborne and was a paratrooper. Being an avid outdoorsman, he loved bear hunting and was known as “Orange Man.” Mr. Davis was owner and operator of the Bellflower Dairy Farm for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Ellen Bragg Davis; brothers, Dewey, Bernard, Frank, Leon, and Glen Cecil Davis; and sisters; Nancy Adeline Bradley and Dorothy Mae Williams.

Survivors include his sons, Harry Dean Davis Jr., Paul Wayne Davis, and Carl Edward “Topper” Davis (Regina) all of Asbury; grandchildren, Kerri Vaughan (Chris), Nathan Davis (Kenslea), Landon Davis (Jessica), Josie Ellen Davis, Aaron Bradley Davis and Jared Allen Davis; great-grandchildren, Jennings and Kade Vaughan, Nalynn, Kaeson, Caleb and Maddie Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

It was Mr. Davis’ wish to be cremated.

The family would like to thank Shauna Crowe RN, Sam, and Mickey with HospiceCare and the Beckley VA, Tina Halterman FNP and Rhonda Penington RN, for the wonderful care provided.

