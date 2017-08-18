Entertainment Calendar – August 19-27

Art Exhibit: The Eclectic Foxx by Judy Foxx, Lobby Gallery, Carnegie Hall, through Aug. 25
Saturday, August 19
Cars-N-Coffee/Dyno Day, K2 Motorsports, 9 a.m.
154th Anniversary Reenactment of the Battle of Dry Creek, Gbr. State Forest, 10 a.m.
Distillery Tour, Smooth Ambler Spirits, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.
The Goodson Boys, Gbr. Visitor’s Center, 3 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Ban Neighbors Reunion, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
DJ Night with Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
Jeanna Hoffman and Jim Snyder, Old Mill Park, 2 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.
Krista Hughes, Stuarts, 4 p.m.
Tru, GVT, 7 p.m.
Rock Fiddle, The Asylum, 7 p.m.
DJ and Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
Monday, August 21
Great American Eclipse Viewing Party, Green Bank Observatory, 11 a.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, August 22
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 23
Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.
DJ Drew, Stuart’s, 9 p.m.
Thursday, August 24
Krista Hughes, Stuarts, 4 p.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Ivy Terrace Concert Series: WV Jazz Orchestra, Carnegie Hall, 6:30 p.m.
The Marvelous Wonderettes, Gbr. Valley Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
Rum Run Philharmonic, Irish Pub, 8:30 p.m.
Jim Snyder Trio, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
Karaoke with Swerv’n Irvine, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.
Friday, August 25
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.
The Marvelous Wonderettes, Gbr. Valley Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
BRG, The Asylum, 9 p.m.
Stuart’s Idol Karaoke Contest, Stuarts, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 26
Bolling School Fundraiser Event, Hosted by Bimbo Coles, Dorie Miller Park, 10 a.m.
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.
Greenbrier River Celebration, Lost World Caverns, 5 p.m.
DJ Night with Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 27
Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.
Krista Hughes, Stuarts, 4 p.m.
DJ and Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.
