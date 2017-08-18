Entertainment Calendar – August 19-27

Art Exhibit: The Eclectic Foxx by Judy Foxx, Lobby Gallery, Carnegie Hall, through Aug. 25

Saturday, August 19

Cars-N-Coffee/Dyno Day, K2 Motorsports, 9 a.m.

154th Anniversary Reenactment of the Battle of Dry Creek, Gbr. State Forest, 10 a.m.

Distillery Tour, Smooth Ambler Spirits, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

The Goodson Boys, Gbr. Visitor’s Center, 3 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Ban Neighbors Reunion, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

DJ Night with Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

Jeanna Hoffman and Jim Snyder, Old Mill Park, 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Krista Hughes, Stuarts, 4 p.m.

Tru, GVT, 7 p.m.

Rock Fiddle, The Asylum, 7 p.m.

DJ and Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, August 21

Great American Eclipse Viewing Party, Green Bank Observatory, 11 a.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 23

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

DJ Drew, Stuart’s, 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 24

Krista Hughes, Stuarts, 4 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Ivy Terrace Concert Series: WV Jazz Orchestra, Carnegie Hall, 6:30 p.m.

The Marvelous Wonderettes, Gbr. Valley Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Rum Run Philharmonic, Irish Pub, 8:30 p.m.

Jim Snyder Trio, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

Karaoke with Swerv’n Irvine, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Friday, August 25

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jim Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

The Marvelous Wonderettes, Gbr. Valley Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

BRG, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

Stuart’s Idol Karaoke Contest, Stuarts, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Bolling School Fundraiser Event, Hosted by Bimbo Coles, Dorie Miller Park, 10 a.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Greenbrier River Celebration, Lost World Caverns, 5 p.m.

DJ Night with Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Krista Hughes, Stuarts, 4 p.m.

DJ and Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

To submit information to Mountain Messenger’s Entertainment Calendar, email news@mountainmessenger.com. Information should be submitted two weeks in advance.