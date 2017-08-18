Lewisburg – Robert Louis Caldwell, 89, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born Oct. 12, 1927, he was the son of Ben and Nora Caldwell.

He was a graduate of the University of Louisville and practiced dentistry for over 45 years. Bob was a member of the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. He served in the US Navy at Brooklyn Yard in New York. He was a Master Mason and a past Master of Monroe Lodge #77, AF & AM, Past High Priest at Ronceverte Chapter #21, RAM and a member of the Beni Kedem Shriners and Greenbrier Valley Shrine Club and a Shriner Hospital Van Driver. Bob served as Past Commander of Greenbrier Commandery #15, KT and Past Grand Commander of the Grand Commandery of West Virginia. Bob held the York Cross of Honor and was a holder of the Purple Cross for the Charles W Wise York College. He was a 32nd degree mason of the Scottish Rite and a member of the Red Cross of Constantine. Bob was member of the Lewisburg Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the board of the Shepherd Center, was a regular volunteer assisting members of the community and delivered Gwen’s Meals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Jane Borger Caldwell; his sister, Sue Caldwell Roles; and his daughter, M Sgt. Elizabeth Caldwell.

He is survived by daughters, Susie Caldwell and Jody Garavaglia and grandson Ryan Garavaglia.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Lewisburg Chapel with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. Entombment will follow at the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum at Clintonville with Masonic Rites.

Visitation was at the funeral home Thursday evening, Aug. 17, followed by an Eastern Star service.

