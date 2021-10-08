Neola-Edna Alice Boone, 73, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Princeton Community Hospital, Princeton, WV.

Born Apr. 7, 1948, in Second Creek, WV she was the daughter of the late Jesse Scott and Lula Anne Mottesheard Scott Chestnut.

Edna had retired as a phlebotomist.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Marie Boone and son, Daniel Lewis Boone.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley Lewis Boone; granddaughter, Tamera Crookshanks (Josh) of Crawley; and great-grandchildren, Adrian, Eli, and Zach.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg, where Pastor Mike Teubert officiated. Burial was in the Boone Family Farm Cemetery, Neola. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

