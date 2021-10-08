Alderson-Barbara Alice Taylor, 68, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Born on May 15, 1953, in Heidelberg, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen Lewis.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 37 years, Greg Taylor; three children, Kassie Bennett (Michael), Michael Sexton (John), and Brent Taylor (Lisa); two grandchildren, Cole Bennett and Addison Taylor; siblings, Mickie Hughes (Mark), Melanie Whitaker (Len), Charlie Lewis (Beth), and June Kellison; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patty Lewis.

She loved and adored her pets, flower gardens and grandchildren. She tolerated her husband, children, and siblings.

Barbara retired as a pharmacy technician from Greenbrier Valley Medical Center where she worked for many years. She then opened Taylor’d Interiors with her sister-in-law, Trish Vallandingham where they specialized in murals and creative designs. Along with her husband, Greg and her mother, Mary Ellen, Barbara was involved in various arts and crafts fairs and festivals in Greenbrier County. She was a member and prior Deaconess of the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church and volunteered with the Alderson Fire Department Auxiliary. She was member of Alderson Mainstreet, as well as owner of a local craft store in Alderson. Barbara was also a licensed Master Gardener.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Humane Society.

A visitation was held Thursday evening, Oct. 7, at the Ronceverte Chapel of Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com