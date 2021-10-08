Asbury-Ivan Roscoe Estep, Sr., 82, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Stonerise Lewisburg.

Born Aug. 1, 1939, in Alderson, he was the son of the late Vernon Forrest and Gertrude Jones Estep.

Ivan was a U.S. Airforce Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Faye Moody Estep; brothers, Howard, Calvin and Pete Estep; and sisters, Marie Harvey, and Melba Dearduff.

Survivors include three sons, Ivan “Rocky” Estep Jr. (Tracy), Michael Estep (Marie) and Tony Estep all of Asbury; sisters, Bonnie Caldwell (Michael) of North Carolina, Elizabeth Keesling of Indiana, and Aretha Gudger of North Carolina; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Morgan Funeral Home, 252 Montvue Drive, Lewisburg. Entombment will follow in the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Saturday, at the funeral home. We will be following COVID-19 recommendations and request all guests wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

