Covington, VA-Dr. Harry P. Kornhiser, Jr., born in Franklin, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the age of 87 years old, surrounded by family at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virgie Kornhiser; father, Harry Kornhiser, Sr.; brother, Richard Kornhiser; and sisters, Carol Ann Donovan and Betty Jo Pare.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Cragg Kornhiser of 59 years; daughters, Dr. Belinda Kornhiser Smith and Laura Kornhiser Israel (Ed Israel); sons, David Craig Kornhiser and John Paul Kornhiser (Tara Wagner). He was so proud of five grandchildren including Nicole Kay O’Neil (Kristopher O’Neil), Kathryn Elizabeth Hughes (Jonathan Hughes), Heather Telane Kornhiser, Jeremy Craig Kornhiser (Shalee Kornhiser) and Sarah Beth Kornhiser (Richie Boguess). Not to be overlooked though, he had great grand-children numbering 16, Lexi McCormick, Daquan Anderson, Devan Anderson, Koen Boguess, Sophia Kornhiser, Jacionna Ray, Lily Boguess, Aiden Sturgill, Jayonna Ray, Noah Lipes, DalylaBoguess, Asher Kornhiser, Brooklyn O’Neil, Ember Kornhiser, Raegan Hughes, and Gwendolyn Kornhiser.

Dr. Kornhiser gave selflessly throughout his entire life, and asked for nothing in return. He was loved by many and touched the lives of so many people through his work as a physician for 60 years. He loved his family unconditionally and improved the lives of countless people both professionally and personally. Dr. Kornhiser served in the Army in Korea from 1959-1961. His father was a private pilot and he also wanted to be a private pilot. His poor eyesight kept him from fulfilling that dream. He then decided he wanted to be a physician. Dr. Kornhiser attended the University of Miami and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Science in 1959. He then attended medical school at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine graduating in 1965. Dr. Kornhiser was a Board-Certified Neurologist and Psychiatrist. He loved working in this profession and was beloved by his patients. Dr. Kornhiser was the first Dean of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, a Professor of Medicine, Medical Director for many agencies and held countless professional memberships and appointments. Aside from the love and pride he had for his family, one of his proudest days was presenting a Doctor of Osteopathy diploma to his daughter Dr. Belinda Smith. Dr. Kornhiser worked until he was 84 years old retiring in June 2020.

Dr. Kornhiser’s desire was to be cremated and a private ceremony held with his family.

