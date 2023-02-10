Rainelle-Charles Randall Smith, 43, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Born Apr. 6, 1979, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of Robert Randall Smith (Linda) and Betty Ann Smith.

Charles, better known to his friends as “Smitty” served our country for over 20 years in the Army National Guard and had recently retired with a rank of Master Sergeant. Smitty had also served the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department for over 18 years and was currently a Lieutenant with his K9 partner, Thelma.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ashley Smith; children, Cale, Isabelle and Peyton Smith and Wesley and Madilyn Sharp; brother, Tommy Smith; sister, Robbie Smith; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral service was held Thursday, Feb. 9, at the West Virginia Building of the State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, where Pastor J.P. Mays officiated. Visitation was before the service at the West Virginia Building.

Burial followed the service in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville, WV.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.