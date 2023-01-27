Our beloved son Douglas Scott Clark, 57, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center from complications of Pneumonia.

Doug was born on Valentines’s Day in 1965 at Fort Ord, CA.

He was a happy resident of the Rescare Judyville Group Home where he was loved by his many caregivers there.

He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Kathleen Clark and leaves behind his parents, Robert and Brenda Clark; his older sister, Cynthia Clark; his older brother, Gerald Clark; and many nephews and nieces. He will be sorely missed by all.

A memorial service will be held for Doug at his Rescare Home on Judyville Road in Lewisburg and at his parent’s home in Lewisburg on dates to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Rescare Lewisburg Agency, ATTN: Crystal Machelle Burton, 232 Lee Street North, Building C, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.